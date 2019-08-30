QUESTION: What's a reasonable expectation for Kostin this year?
GORDO: I see Klim Kostin making his NHL debut this season, but also spending considerable time in San Antonio trying to reach his offensive ceiling. The Blues need to take their time with him and make sure that he doesn't settle for being a Dmitrij Jaskin-type player. He has played in the AHL as a teenager, which is asking a lot. I know the Blues hope to see him provide some offense at the Traverse City Tournament when he plays against other young players. He showed his offensive upside at the last World Junior Championship.