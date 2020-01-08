BLUES SET FOR REST OF THE SEASON?
Blues and Sharks skate at the Enterprise Center

Goalie Jordan Binnington blocks a high shot as Alex Pietrangelo defends against San Jose's Marcus Sorensen. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Is there a pressing need for the Blues to address with a trade before the deadline? Do the players talk about a need to add anything, or are they confident enough that they are telling "Army" not to tinker at all?

JT: Regardless of the sport, players rarely talk openly about what the team needs. But I think there is a general sense that the Blues have what they need to make a deep Cup run.

Injuries of course could change that. But the Blues seem to be scoring enough to win most nights. Despite the occasional hiccup, the goaltending and defense are near the top of the league.

