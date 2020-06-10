BLUES STILL UNDERRATED?

QUESTION: If the Blues repeat, where does that put them in terms of the other teams in the league, championship-wise? Montreal has 27 Cups or something crazy like that. But, will the Blues be in the conversation with the Pittsburghs, the Chicagos, of being an upper echelon team/franchise?
JT: The window is open — I do think the Blues are set up to be legit Cup contenders for the next few years. Don't know if a repeat puts the Blues in the category of the recent Penguins or Blackhawks championship teams.
I think around the league, just about everyone (outside of Boston) thought the Blues winning the Cup was a fun story, they were happy for the team, its fans and the organization. But I also think there was a sense that — I don't know — maybe their victory was a little fluky. If they repeat, it will show that 2018-19 was no fluke.
But will some still view the Cup winner this season with an asterisk because of the coronavirus pause and the 24-team playoff format? I guess what I'm saying is I think the Blues remain a little underrated in my opinion in the hockey world.
