Blues' struggling offense shut out again, lose 3-0 to Kings

“I think there is a bigger issue that is our overall game,” said captain Ryan O’Reilly. “We need to kind of at least learn how to lose together, lose as a team before we can win as a team. It’s just kind of being light and not thinking as much and really supporting each other and having that kind of trust, not only in our own game, but our teammates’ games. You can tell there’s a little hesitation now. We don’t want to make mistakes and it’s putting us on our heels and you don’t get the bounces and find a way to put the puck in the net and we all get frustrated. Every one in that room is frustrated right now and wants to play better.”