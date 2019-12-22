1. BLUES WIN STANLEY CUP

On June 12, 2019, the Blues did it. Ryan O'Reilly scored to give the Blues the lead and Alex Pietrangelo scored with eight seconds to go in the first period to make it 2-0 and give the Blues some breathing room. They protected the lead through the second period and then Brayden Schenn scored midway through the third and all of a sudden, it looked like this would really happen.
Zach Sanford, who grew up nearby and was a lifelong Bruins fan, scored with 4:38 to play to make it 4-0, that did it. Fate would, for once, smile on the Blues. Even a late goal by the Bruins couldn't change things.
With large crowds watching back home at Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium, the clock went to zero and the Blues, playing on enemy turf, went wild. It was a fitting place for a finish: The Blues had played better on the road than at home throughout the playoffs, and in the Final, they won three of their four games on the road.