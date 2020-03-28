BOB PETTIT ON PAR WITH STAN THE MAN?

COMMENT: I have a bold claim for you: If the NBA was still in St. Louis, would Bob Pettit (aka "Big Blue") be as revered in St. Louis as Stan "The Man" Musial.
GORDO: Uh, no. Stan is the Man. Period. If the NBA never left, I sincerely doubt it would be a bigger deal than baseball here. Remember, the NBA didn't really take off until the late 1980s. I covered the sport in the early 1980s (I'm old) and it was a distant third behind baseball and football across the country.
