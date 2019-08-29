Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Florida State by 6.5
Quick Hit: Florida State’s offensive line was abysmal last season. The rest of the team wasn’t much better. The Noles are just 12-13 at home the last two years. That’s not a misprint. Florida State lost only 13 games in the 1990s. Yes, the entire decade. This game has been moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian concerns, but on either field, Boise won’t be intimated. The Broncos are an impressive 24-10 away from the blue turf under Bryan Harsin.
Matter's Pick: Florida State 24, Boise State 21