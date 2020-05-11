BOLSTERING THE BENCH

QUESTION: Could you sift through the candidates for a bench role with the Cardinals and tell us what we can expect from each and, more importantly, what the team needs from each?
COMMISH: The rosters are likely to be expanded to perhaps 30 players, meaning those optioned after camp ended, including infielder Edmundo Sosa and catcher Andrew Knizner, would be back, and perhaps outfielder Justin Williams and Austin Dean, too. Prized outfielder Dylan Carlson and pitcher Zack Thompson aren't on the roster, either, but they surely will be back also as there is talk of hiking the list of eligible players to as many as 50, including a 20-man taxi squad.
No team should have to worry about depth concerns. Knizner would be a third catcher. Thompson could be an arm out of the bullpen. He will start later in his career. Williams could be a lefthanded hitter off the bench, which is a Cardinals weakness.
Carlson might be a starter in the outfield before the season, whenever it starts, is over.
The most important thing every team will need is pitching depth and the Cardinals have plenty of that, with lefthanders Genesis Cabrera and Austin Gomber and righthander Jake Woodford ready to contribute when they would have been in the minors, and with injured Jordan Hicks perhaps available far earlier in this delayed season than he would have been ordinarily.
A sleeper addition to a revised roster is first baseman John Nogowski, who was very impressive in the spring.
