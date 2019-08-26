QUESTION: Your thoughts on Justin Verlander barring a sportswriter from coming into the clubhouse after a game? Has anything like that happened to you?
COMMISH: When I was covering the Leon Spinks training camp at Kutcher's Resort in the Catskills one summer (1978, I think), after he had won the heavyweight title, he saw me in the back of a press conference room and asked me to leave. He had mistaken the Post-Dispatch for the Globe-Democrat, which had run a front-page photo of Spinks being arrested at a St. Louis White Castle with cocaine in his hat band. I tried to assure him it was not our newspaper, until I felt this big hand on my right shoulder.
It was the hand of Mr. T, who was Spinks' bodyguard at the time.
Instead of creating an incident I had little chance of succeeding in, I backed off for the moment and saved my questions for later.
Photo: Heavyweight champion Leon Spinks talks to the press before a workout in New Orleans in 1978. Looking on at left is "Mr. T" — the future actor who at the time was the champ's personal body guard. (AP Photo)