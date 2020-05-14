BORDER WAR? NO THANKS
0 comments

BORDER WAR? NO THANKS

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
sp CL mizzou v kansas13

The Mizzou-Kansas football rivalry was immense in 2007, when MU quarterback Chase Daniel (left) ran from KU defenders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. No. 3 Missouri beat No. 2 Kansas 36-28 and moved to No. 1. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee) 

COMMENT: I realize many fans may crave Missouri vs. Kansas, but I could not care less about MU playing KU in football. In fact I think we are doing them a favor and this can only hurt us. KU BB is in a world of trouble, and was probably their best revenue producer. How convenient that they now decide to play ball with Mizzou.

MATTER: I'd rather cover Mizzou-Kansas than Mizzou-Akron or Mizzou-Miami (Ohio) or some other nonconference game that doesn't move the needle. I agree, that MU-KU football doesn't have much juice - the two teams have played only a few games that were relevant beyond the rivalry - but I'm glad to see the schools get over their issues and agree to play in more sports.

Mizzou paid the price of leaving the Big 12 for a few years, but most schools in the league are now open to playing MU in some capacity in most sports.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports