BORDER WAR? NO THANKS

COMMENT: I realize many fans may crave Missouri vs. Kansas, but I could not care less about MU playing KU in football. In fact I think we are doing them a favor and this can only hurt us. KU BB is in a world of trouble, and was probably their best revenue producer. How convenient that they now decide to play ball with Mizzou.
MATTER: I'd rather cover Mizzou-Kansas than Mizzou-Akron or Mizzou-Miami (Ohio) or some other nonconference game that doesn't move the needle. I agree, that MU-KU football doesn't have much juice - the two teams have played only a few games that were relevant beyond the rivalry - but I'm glad to see the schools get over their issues and agree to play in more sports.
Mizzou paid the price of leaving the Big 12 for a few years, but most schools in the league are now open to playing MU in some capacity in most sports.
