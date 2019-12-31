10. BORDER WAR, RESTORED

One of the best rivalries in college sports, dormant in college basketball since the last regular-season meeting was held in 2012 and threatened with extinction since Missouri left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, will resume in 2020, thanks to the strides made by Mizzou AD Jim Sterk and his Kansas counterpart, Jeff Long. An October meeting between the two in Kansas City produced a six-year agreement to revive the Border War on the hardwood, with games shifting between Kansas City and Mizzou and Kansas campuses.
The slow thaw is expected to trickle into other sports, including football.