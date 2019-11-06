QUESTION: Like Fabbri was until Wednesday, is Bortuzzo in Berube’s doghouse? Is he not performing in practice?
TOM T.: Bortuzzo has historically been the seventh defenseman, though he and Gunnarsson began sharing that mantel last season when Gunnarsson was healthy. Early on, the theory was that Gunnarsson would play against fast teams, Bortuzzo would play against heavy teams.
What's happened now is that in wanting to get players on their proper sides, Gunnarsson and Pietrangelo have become a pairing that seems to work. It worked well last season. And again, if the team keeps winning, coaches are hesitant to make changes.