COMMENT: The Cardinals have a ton of dead money owed from bad contracts, so we shouldn't expect much change to the current roster — other than a parade of organizational outfielders auditioning for one or two spots next spring, and some tweaking to the rotation. Any major roster overhaul is at least a year or two away. Agree?
COMMISH: There normally isn't a lot of overhaul in St. Louis and there doesn't have to be much now. The Cardinals should be able to improve their offense with a key acquisition or two, without going crazy financially. That's what the front office will have to sort out.
But at least it has the problem areas targeted: Offense. And more offense.
Photo: Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak (left) and general manager Michael Girsch, before an August game at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com