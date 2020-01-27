BOTTOM LINE: CARDS ARE NOT PURSUING OUTFIELD HELP
BOTTOM LINE: CARDS ARE NOT PURSUING OUTFIELD HELP

QUESTION: Mookie Betts would be too expensive in terms of money and player cost, but what about going after Michael Brantley, another outfielder whose contract runs out soon? Great hitter, strikes out infrequently, hits third for Houston and could be protected with Goldschmidt.

COMMISH: Right or wrong, the front office approach to this spring, as we speak, is to see what they have in O'Neill, Thomas, Carlson and Bader, to name some. There isn't likely to be a high-priced veteran imported.

The Cardinals have had a chance to get Brantley before and there hasn't seemed to be much interest.

