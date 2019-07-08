COMMENT: It appears the Cardinals' defense is very good, baserunning much better and the relief staff is coming together. It seems that all they need is a good -- but not necessarily great -- hitter who can be a game-change, in the outfield, and a good solid starting pitcher to firm up the rotation.
GOOLD: There's a lot to what you suggest, and it makes sense. The baserunning is better. The defense is better. The bullpen has been a strength. These are all important facets to any team, but they aren't the cornerstones of a contender. They improve a contender, they polish a contender, they can vault a contender to a favorite. And really that's what the case is. A strong bullpen can take a good team and make it a titan. Good baserunning and good defense can take a strong team and turn it into a 100-win team -- a run-prevention machine.
What the Cardinals need is the tent-pole. The bat that raises the whole thing up. That could be Goldschmidt. That could be a concert of Goldschmidt, Ozuna, and Carpenter. They need that agent of change for the lineup. And they need a pitcher who brings consistency to the rotation, just an every fifth day certainty.
If that's Goldschmidt and Flaherty, then the Cardinals can augment with an addition. If not them, then someone from somewhere. You're right on what they need.