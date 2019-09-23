QUESTION: I'd love to hear your 30,000-foot perspective on the arc of these weekly chats through the season. What does where the Cardinals are now, combined with the baseball wisdom you have gleaned over the decades, tell you about fans and about how they might be more even-keeled?
COMMISH: I'm glad you brought this up. I don't take any criticism personally — of the team or myself — because I understand St. Louis sports fans have an intense interest in the Cardinals.
As I have continually tried to point out, though, 162 games is a long time and the talent, if it is there, eventually will come out. This isn't like football, where you agonize about a loss for days. No time for that in baseball. They play again tomorrow.
However, I do notice a different, more refreshing tenor in the questions and comments.