BOTTOM LINE: GOOLD ON FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

QUESTION: What is your view on athletes kneeling during the national anthem? I think they have the right to and that it reflects the freedom of speech we all enjoy and other basic freedoms which our fathers and forefathers fought and died for in wars.
GOOLD: I am glad you asked. I support free expression. It's a right like the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press. To ignore one would mean ignoring all. I don't have any problem with athletes kneeling in protest to the National Anthem -- none at all. Just as I can understand people expressing an opinion that they do have issue. I have read some thoughtful views on why it was disrespectful. I don't agree, but I do appreciate that opinion.
What I have a big problem with is when citizens -- media especially -- misrepresent why the athletes took a knee. It's always better to ask why, than guess why.
I wish more of us used our freedom of speech and freedom of press to explore what that freedom of expression meant.
