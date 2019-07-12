QUESTION: Years ago, the Padres owner made the announcer, Jerry Coleman, the team's manager. What if DeWitt called you up and said, "Tell me, what three things would you do now?" What woiuld you tell him?
GORDO: I don't think this team has to tank and rebuild. I would try to extend Ozuna to create some certainty about the offense after this season. What choice do you have? To stay alive this season, I would try to acquire the best starting pitcher possible without trading Dylan Carlson or Nolan Gorman. Then I would do the same for the bullpen.
None of that is terrible exciting or brilliant, but for now, the best Cardinals play is hoping that their well-paid cornerstone guys come through.