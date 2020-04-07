BOTTOM LINE ON ESPORTS: IT'S NOT SPORTS!

QUESTION: Does this break from traditional sports show the value of esports in society? This might be a takeoff point for esports.
BENFRED: Could be. The NBA players are doing televised games against one another. I've got no problem with video games. They're popular. I don't have much interest in watching people play them, but I also haven't done much playing of them. I think for people who play them, it's fun to watch people play them well -- kind of like it is for baseball fans who didn't make the majors, right?
What I don't get is calling them sports. Video games are not sports. Virtual reality sports -- running a race in place in your living room? Maybe. But sitting on the couch with the controller? No. That's not a dig. Just a fact. Words matter.
