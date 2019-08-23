QUESTION: Do you sense the frustration from fans over the effort from the Cards front office is more pronounced this season? A lot of longtime fans seem to be saying: Nothing changes, so why go to the games?
BENFRED: As the years without a postseason appearance grow, frustration rises. But I also weigh what I see, and it's not like attendance is falling off a cliff at Busch. Lots of people talk about not going, but either do go or there are plenty who go in their place.
Even when the Cardinals have wound up missing the postseason, it's not by much, so fans want to continue to be a part of it. Take right now for example. The Cards have won 10 of their last 13. They're beating up bad teams, a half-game out of first. People will go to see that.
Follow-up: The announced attendance of paid tickets is still high, but the number in the seats looks really bad on TV for a STL team in a position to win the division.
BENFRED: This seems to come up every season, right about the time crowds dip due to schools starting. We'll have some good litmus tests as the season nears the finale, especially when the Cubs come to town for the final series with what could be the division on the line.
If Busch sounds like Wrigley in that setting, that's a message.