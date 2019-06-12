QUESTION: If the Blues lose Game 7, will you have the feeling of "they blew it" — especially with the chance to clinch at home — or would it be a case of "the better team ultimately won."
BENFRED: If the Blues lose, not capitalizing on Game 6 will sting for a long time. You saw the numbers below on how often teams that take the 3-2 Cup Final lead finish the job in Game 6. The math was in their favor. Didn't happen.
But I don't think they "blew it" in Game 6. I thought the Bruins played better. I thought the Blues got away from the style that gave them that 3-2 lead. It's important to remember the Bruins are really good, too. Sometimes I think we focus so much on one team we don't give credit to the other. Bruins goalie Tukkaa Rask is a force in closeout games. These guys have won a championship before. They know what it takes, and the Blues can't possibly, because they've never done it. Heading into Game 6, the Blues had the upper hand. They had the Bruins whining about calls, chasing the series. Now that it's tied up for a Game 7 on the Bruins' home ice, it feels very much like Boston has the upper hand even though the series is technically tied.
In short, and maybe I should have started with this, this series has been a throwback slugfest, and I don't think it's right to say any team blew it.