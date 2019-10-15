QUESTION: Will the Cardinals getting swept make the front office change its sustained-success approach and realize it takes an all-in team to win the World Series these days?
BENFRED: Am I living in an alternate reality?
The Cardinals won the division. They beat the Braves in the NLDS. What happened in the NLCS does not erase those facts.
The Dodgers are not playing. The Red Sox are not playing. There are two win-or-bust teams that busted.
It's hard to win a World Series. It takes a really good team, good timing, some luck, etc. The Cardinals' approach is not going to change.
This season SUPPORTS their approach more than detracts from it, to be honest.