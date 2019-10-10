QUESTION: Is there a game on the remainder of Mizzou’s football schedule you could see as a “trap game” of sorts? Or do you think it’s clear cut and there’s game they should and shouldn’t win?
MATTER: If Missouri wins Saturday, I think we'll see the Tigers favored in four of their final six for sure, maybe five of six depending on how Florida fares against LSU and Georgia. Arkansas showed some signs of life last week against A&M, so maybe the Hogs will give Missouri a game this year. Maybe Tennessee starts to figure some things out by Nov. 23 - or has completely gone off the rails by then.
There's no reason Missouri should lose at Vandy or Kentucky ... but then again, like Odom candidly said this week, the Tigers are "three and half hours away from being fools." Missouri isn't good enough to completely overlook anyone left on the schedule. Injuries and a turnover rash could do them in against anyone.