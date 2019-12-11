COMMENT: It seems Armstrong has already had discussions with Petro in regards to an extension and there isn't an agreement on the term or AAV. If there was, you would think we would have seen it done already. I think it's highly likely we see Petro suit up for another team before the trade deadline despite having an NTC. What are your thoughts on this?
JT: I'm no expert on this, but I've been told that Pietrangelo's agents are of the slow-play variety. In the football world, I know, some agents are known for getting deals done quick and others were known for dragging things out. I'm sure it's no different in hockey. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Armstrong has spoken with Pietrangelo's representatives.
I think it all comes down to this: If Pietrangelo's interest is being the highest-paid — or one of the highest paid defensemen in the league, he probably won't be a Blue at the end of the year. If his interest is in cementing his legacy in St. Louis and perhaps retiring as a Blue, he probably stays here.