BOTTOM LINE ON 'PETRO'

COMMENT: You and Jim Thomas are overly optimistic on Pietrangelo’s contract turmoil. Of course he’s leaving! He’ ll get over 20 million more on the open market. Fans can take the truth: He would have been signed already if he wanted to stay. So please stop saying you "can’t see him leaving."
GORDO: If he leaves, he leaves. The Blues are prepared for that. Many of the better franchises in the league manage to keep elite players for less-than-market-value money because players want to win. I don't see Pietrangelo as one of those guys, but if he is, so be it. Some other team will pay him a LOT of money in his mid-30s for winning that Cup in St. Louis.
Follow-up: I could see Petro getting $77 million for 7 years on the open market or 8 years for $70 million here. People have got to look at the Kings and Sharks with their $11M d-men and think twice.
GORDO: I agree with you there. Alex is having a monstrous year, but again, how many teams want to really, really overpay him in his mid-30s for what he achieved here?