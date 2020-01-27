BOTTOM LINE ON POST-DISPATCH COVERAGE

QUESTION: Are you and Derrick Goold unable to criticize the Cards per a legal agreement? I believe there is a conflict of interest since your employer advertises on the tarp and the scoreboard.
COMMISH: You're welcome to criticize, critique, harangue, as you see fit. And so are we. If you've been paying attention today, you'll notice my theme has been that I wish the Cardinals had another veteran hitter in the middle of the lineup. But I am also willing to see if some of the young players can play.
Were you not happy with the Cardinals playing into mid-October last year? If not, you're certainly setting a lofty standard.
Photo: Baseball writers Rick Hummel (left) and Derrick Goold at a Post-Dispatch "Sports On Tap" event at Schlafly Tap Room in 2017. (Photo by Micah Usher)