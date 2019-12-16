COMMENT: I agree that the Cards need to make a move or two to improve the team, especially the offense. But I am not unhappy that they didn't swim in the deep end of the pool and give contracts that Rendon, Cole and others received. Those contracts will most likely end up being a liability to the teams that signed those players. Some of the chat fans seem to think that this is monopoly money and that the Cards should just spend like drunken sailors.
COMMISH: It's tough for fans to understand sometimes because it isn't as if the Cardinals don't have money. To spend it wisely takes some savvy and, in some cases, outright guts. There is no easy answer to it other than trying to read the tea leaves and trying to guess the cause and effect ratios by offering larger-than-life contracts.