Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Blues, fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory

Pat Maroon holds up the Stanley Cup for fans during the Blues' victory parade in downtown St. Louis on June 15. (Brian Muonz photo / Post-Dispatch)

COMMENT: Loved the Barbishev re-signing, and had to agree on the Maroon decision. Your take?

JT: Barbashev is only 23 and has plenty of upside. Maroon is 30, and pretty much what you see in him now is what you get. So I can understand the decision-making, although in no way do I want to demean Maroon's contribution in 2018-19 and what he brought to the team in terms of intangibles.

It was clear that signing all the RFAs was the priority for Armstrong this offseason. A few of them, in my opinion, may have come in a little higher than expected. And that ended any chance of there being enough money to bring back Maroon.