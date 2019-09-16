QUESTION (from Bobo's Pet Monkey): Fair to say that with the Cubs' rash of injuries and the Brew Crew losing the potential MVP for the season that if the Cards don't win the division with a lead this late, it should be considered a massive failure? Others have stated the opinion that the organization would look at where the team was at the All-Star break and consider the season a success. That can't be an acceptable outlook for an organization that truly prides itself on winning, can it?
GOOLD: The Cardinals have a two-game lead with 12 to play and they have their rival on their schedule with the chance to dispatch them head to head. They are in first place and should be expected to stay in first place even if Christian Yelich was healthy and the Cubs had their full complement of players.
That's the bar the Cardinals set: To win the division. Judge them by that. The Cardinals are in position to win the division -- and there's no reason, none, that they should be expected to do so or they failed.