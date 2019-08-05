QUESTION: Do you think this roster was constructed poorly?
COMMISH: This was a good roster this spring before all the pitching injuries occurred. Their current club isn't as good as that one. The roster wasn't so much constructed poorly as it wasn't able to handle all the injuries.
Yet, they're 2½ games out of first place and a ½-game behind in the wild-card race. Many other teams have bigger problems than that.
Follow-up: Please stop telling Cardinals fans that our plate loaded with hot dogs and cold cuts and a chuck steak are equal to a plate of prime rib or sirloin. We deserve better from this team and so do you.
COMMISH: This is all relative. The Cardinals aren't gong to finish with the same record as the Dodgers. Or the Yankees. Or the Astros. Or the Braves. All they have to do is finish with a better record than the Cubs or everybody else in the National League.
And they can do that. I'm not saying they will. But I'm not saying they can't. I don't know about your house, but not many homes enjoy sirloin every night.