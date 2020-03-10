BOUNCE-BACK SEASON FOR CARPENTER?
The Cardinals' Matt Carpenter waits for a pitch from the Mets' Marcus Stroman during the first inning of a spring training game on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

QUESTION: Is it crazy to expect Matt Carpenter to have a nice bounce-back year? I know the word “hope” is being overused by the front office, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Carpenter come though.

BENFRED: Crazy? No. Optimistic? Yes. I think Carpenter will be better than last season. Question is, how much better? Better than Tommy Edman would be if he was in the lineup every day? I wonder.

The Cardinals don't think it's crazy. They took a seat on the sideline for The Offseason of Third Basemen because of their commitment to Carpenter. Carpenter, I think, is showing some signs that he feels really good right now. His direct and candid comments about knowing how bad he was last season, and not wanting to start if he can’t perform like a starter, tell me that he thinks he’s going to be just fine. We’ll see.

