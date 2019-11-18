QUESTION: Does it seem reasonable for the Cardinals to expect bounce-back seasons from both Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter? If those two return to, say, 2018 Goldschmidt and 2017 Carpenter, that would help fill some of the production that would be lost to Ozuna's departure.
GOOLD: It's reasonable, to a point. And, yes, that's what the Cardinals are going to argue — that a return to norm from those two and an uptick from DeJong will cover the loss of Ozuna. They're right mathematically and they've made the contract commitments to say they have to try.
But imagine, imagine — I mean hold on for a moment and just imagine — how good the Cardinals could be if they get the bounce-backs from those two players AND an outfielder with an OPS of .800 or greater. Goodness, that just might be the kind of lineup that wins a division again.