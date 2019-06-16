On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues had the fewest number of points in the NHL — 37 games into the season. Vladimir Tarasenko had only 11 goals, Brayden Schenn seven, Pat Maroon and Jaden Schwartz three each. Captain Alex Pietrangelo had 11 points and was minus-8.
Over the final 45 games of the season, Tarasenko had 22 goals, Schenn 10, Schwartz eight and Maroon seven. Pietrangelo had 30 points and was plus-10. As the team gelled and found its stride, all of those core players returned to form. All had key moments in the playoffs as well.