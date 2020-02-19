BOUWMEESTER'S FUTURE

QUESTION: Can JayBo be expected to come back this season or is he out?
TOM T.: He's almost certainly out for this season. Putting him on long term injured reserve means he's out at least 10 games or 24 days, so mathematically, he can come back. Doug Armstrong said Tuesday they weren't saying definitively he's out, but they are assuming the seven defensemen they have now are the seven they will finish the season with. But they can't get both him and Tarasenko back in the regular season without freeing up $3 million of salary, which won't be easy.
Surgery to install an ICD is not something that's on the list of "how soon can someone play again?" questions, so when he might want to get back on the ice, if ever, is uncertain.
To a follow-up comment that it's "hard to believe" Bouwmeester would return because of the heart issue, Timmermann replied:
I find it hard to believe he would come back and I also find it hard to believe he would want to come back. Then again, I never had the drive to be an NHL player, so I may not be the most qualified to comment on a guy's future. But still, playing with a defibrillator in your chest can't be an easy thing.
Though, if Bouwmeester wasn't an NHL player, who knows what would have happened. He had his heart stop beating in a location where there were experienced trainers and doctors and paramedics standing by, who had the proper equipment and who had been trained to solve that problem. Short of having a heart attack while sitting in the ER room of a hospital, there aren't many better places.