QUESTION: Do you get a feeling that Mizzou has any chance of winning their NCAA appeal? Will they be bowl eligible this year in your opinion?
MATTER: I've been saying this for months: Predictions on this topic are like screen doors on a submarine. Useless. Nobody ever expected a bowl ban in the first place. Not Jim Sterk, not Barry Odom and probably not SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who sits on the NCAA Committee on Infractions. And neither do they know what the appeals committee will decide. On that note, I can't recall a postseason ban getting overturned on appeal. The appeals committee can pick and choose and overturn other parts of the sanctions that Mizzou has appealed, but the whole case loses its cache if the big whopper is tossed back into the water.
Sterk and some folks at Mizzou have been putting on a brave face and saying they expect the sanctions to be overturned. Does he really believe that? I don't know. I'm not sure how he would have the slightest idea. But it's smart for him to say that publicly. That way, if the sanctions are upheld, he can further galvanize the Mizzou fans and tell them, "We just got royally screwed not once but twice by the NCAA. Now is when we need your support more than ever."