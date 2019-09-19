Subscribe for 99¢
Missouri vs Illinois Arch Rivalry game 2010

Mizzou players hoist the 2010 Arch Rivalry trophy after beating Illinois in a college football game at the Edward Jones Dome in downtown St. Louis. David Carson dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: I saw recently that Fenway Park will have a bowl game soon.  Why doesn't St. Louis do something like this? We have this big domed stadium with a lot of open dates in December.

MATTER: The St. Louis Sports Commission has looked into the possibility for years. They've scouted bowl sites around the country. Landing a bowl requires a lot more than just wanting to host a bowl. You need a proper facility. You need sponsors and local and national corporate support. You need conference tie-ins.

Using the Dome as a host site would be a tough sell. An outdoor bowl game at Busch isn't the easiest sell, either, for late December. 

Then there's this: Does college football really need more bowl games? 