QUESTION: I saw recently that Fenway Park will have a bowl game soon. Why doesn't St. Louis do something like this? We have this big domed stadium with a lot of open dates in December.
MATTER: The St. Louis Sports Commission has looked into the possibility for years. They've scouted bowl sites around the country. Landing a bowl requires a lot more than just wanting to host a bowl. You need a proper facility. You need sponsors and local and national corporate support. You need conference tie-ins.
Using the Dome as a host site would be a tough sell. An outdoor bowl game at Busch isn't the easiest sell, either, for late December.
Then there's this: Does college football really need more bowl games?