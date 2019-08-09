COMMENT: The DeWitts are not in this to win championships every year, which would be a bonus. The DeWitts are in this to make money; championships comesecond. If you want to see significant change, then don’t buy a ticket. Listen to the game on the radio or FSM (if you can still get it). Fans can’t do much about this year, but when season tickets go on sale next year, that’s when you can make a difference.
GORDO: This is the umpteenth consecutive year that I have been assured that ticket sales will plummet because fans can long longer endure the horror of it all. But just on the last homestand, the Cardinals were playing for first place in an entertaining series with the Cubs in front of full houses.
I would not be surprised to see attendance slip next season, but a massive erosion of fan support is unlikely.
Follow-up: It's time for Dewitt to sell the team. It is apparent he is more interested in his Ballpark Village than putting together a total winning team.
GORDO: No owner in major league baseball has had more enduring success than Bill DeWitt, both on the field and from building business. At some point his family may sell for 10 times the purchase price, but I don't see him bailing on this model franchise any time soon.