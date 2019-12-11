QUESTION: With his third goal of the season Tuesday, Ryan Reaves now has the same number as Tyler Bozak. Good for Reaves, not so much for Tyler. Any time would be a great time for Bozak to start putting up points and ease the loss of the scorers on IR. Any thoughts on why he has not been more productive?
JT: Bozak has had a lot of chances lately, particularly the first couple of games when he was on the Schenn line with Schwartz. But with all respect to Bozak, who does a lot of things pretty well for the Blues, he's never been known as a great finisher. He's usually good for about 15 goals a season over the course of his career. He's had 20 or more only once. He had 13 last season which was pretty much on par with his career average.
Obviously, he's behind schedule this season. Some of that has to do with the variety of players he's had on the third line. In a season of constantly juggled lines, the third line has been the most juggled. And now, of course, he's not on the third line — he's playing up because of all the injuries up front — namely, five of the Blues' top 12 forwards.