BRAD MILLER AS THE DH?
0 comments

  •
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

Cardinals infielder Brad Miller takes batting practice while Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler look on at spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Who do you expect to get the most DH at-bats? O'Neill, Carp, Wieters, Ravelo, player to be named later?

GOOLD: It sure seems like Brad Miller will get looks there. He's a good fit, especially when you look at what he did for the Phillies last season, and what he has done for bursts throughout his career. The Cardinals intend to use DH as part of a rotation — get breaks for regulars, get starts for backups, etc.

Follow-up: Very excited to see what Brad Miller can do for the Birds. He was a great pick-up who deserves more recognition.

GOOLD: He's a sleeper pick to provide power at DH. Could be the best fit.

