BRADY AND BELICHICK: BATTLE OF EGOS?

QUESTION: What is your take on Brady leaving NE? Was this an ego thing between him and Belichick?
GORDO: There was some friction for sure. At some point a self-absorbed megastar is going to want to win on his own. The same goes for the genius coach. Ask Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson about that. It some ways, it's amazing Brady and Belichick lasted as long as it did.
Follow-up: Bigger loser in the Brady exit: Belichick the coach who is losing a trusted ally and a winner, or Belichick the GM who is losing the gold standard bearer for taking less as the "Patriot Way" and will have to start paying retail prices on FAs again?
GORDO: I don't see Belichick ever paying retail prices because he has never had to do that in New England. If he can contend without Brady, his reputation as a genius is cemented forever and ever. If the Patriot crash and burn, the Belichick retires to a life of shooing people off of his lawn. Those seem to be the two outcomes.