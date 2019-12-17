BRAGGIN' RIGHTS PREDICTION?

QUESTION: Prediction for this year’s Braggin’ Rights game?
BENFRED: Illinois has looked like the better team so far this season, and will be fired up from last year’s loss. Illinois has two bigs in Kofi and Giorgi who are playing at a very high level, and will eat Jeremiah Tilmon's lunch if he does not show up with his head on straight. Tilmon might have three fouls before he gets off the bus. Mizzou will have to defend, hit 3-pointers and get Good Tilmon to have a chance, and it has had a hard time putting all of those three together so far this season.
I predict a close, perhaps ugly game. I do think Illinois takes this one.