Game 6 Stanley Cup Final

Blues center Brayden Schenn battles Boston's David Pastrnak for the puck during Game 6 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON SCHENN: He followed a strong 70-point debut for the Blues with so-so production in the regular season (54 points in 72 games) and playoffs (12 points in 26 games). Like most of his teammates, he got stronger as the regular season progressed -- scoring 30 points in his last 31 games -- and he earned good possession metrics. Schenn scored the critical third goal in Game 7 of the Cup Final and his physical play was a plus during the postseason. His 83 hits were the second-most in the NHL in these playoffs and his 30 takeaways led the league.

Grade: B-PLUS