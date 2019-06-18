GORDO ON SCHENN: He followed a strong 70-point debut for the Blues with so-so production in the regular season (54 points in 72 games) and playoffs (12 points in 26 games). Like most of his teammates, he got stronger as the regular season progressed -- scoring 30 points in his last 31 games -- and he earned good possession metrics. Schenn scored the critical third goal in Game 7 of the Cup Final and his physical play was a plus during the postseason. His 83 hits were the second-most in the NHL in these playoffs and his 30 takeaways led the league.
