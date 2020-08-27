BRAYDEN SCHENN, Forward

GORDO ON SCHENN: He enjoyed a nice rebound during the regular season, scoring 25 goals — eight more than he scored the previous season in one fewer game. He delivered 119 hits, third-most among forwards on the team, and he improved his faceoff percentage to a career-best 49 percent. Schenn’s 18.1 percent shooting percentage was also a career best. But he had about half as many takeaways as the season before and his possession metrics dipped.
He landed 35 hits during the postseason but produced just two goals with three assists and a minus-2 rating.
Grade: A-minus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.