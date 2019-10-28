QUESTION: Last season, it was Tommy Edman. Who is your pick for next season's under-the-radar, break-out player?
COMMISH: Lane Thomas. He might have been the candidate this year but he kept getting hurt. He could be your center fielder.
Follow-up: Could Justin Williams force his way into the 2020 outfield? He has some pop, although I'm not familiar enough with his defense to gauge his MLB readiness.
COMMISH: The Cardinals didn't seem that enamored of him after he broke his hand punching a TV set last offseason and then got hurt again early this year. He is a lefthanded hitter with some pop, which they need. We'll see if he stays on the 40-man roster. That will tell us something.