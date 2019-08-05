QUESTION: Fair to say this season marks a breaking point for fans and the current front office if the team fails again to make the postseason?
COMMISH: The fans will decide that -- both in September and in prospective season-ticket sales for next year. I can sense some growing dissatisfaction. But this is likely to be a 12th consecutive winning season and you don't find that much anywhere. I would caution letting two disappointing games in Oakland color everyone's judgment. Everybody seemed pretty happy a few days ago when the Cardinals handled the Cubs. Plus, Oakland's got a pretty good club, better than the Cardinals right now.
I wouldn't exactly say the Cubs blew anybody out of the water with their trade acquisitions. They got what appears to be a platoon outfielder and a backup infielder and no real pitching help.