Subscribe for $3 for three months
2019 Cardinals spring training

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak (seated) watches practice on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Monday was the first day of workouts for the full squad. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Fair to say this season marks a breaking point for fans and the current front office if the team fails again to make the postseason?

COMMISH: The fans will decide that -- both in September and in prospective season-ticket sales for next year. I can sense some growing dissatisfaction. But this is likely to be a 12th consecutive winning season and you don't find that much anywhere. I would caution letting two disappointing games in Oakland color everyone's judgment. Everybody seemed pretty happy a few days ago when the Cardinals handled the Cubs. Plus, Oakland's got a pretty good club, better than the Cardinals right now.

I wouldn't exactly say the Cubs blew anybody out of the water with their trade acquisitions. They got what appears to be a platoon outfielder and a backup infielder and no real pitching help.