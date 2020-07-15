COMMENT: I predict Robert Thomas will be the Blues' stud in the playoffs. Other teams' defensive schemes will be all over Tarasenko and the top two lines, Thomas will have opportunities IF he decides to shoot more.
JT: Thomas wouldn't be a bad choice for a breakout player. I like the look of the Blais-Thomas-Bozak line that they've been using in practice since Phase 3 started.
And although I think Thomas will always be a pass-first type of player, I do think he started looking for his shot more as this season progressed.
