BREAKOUT PLAYERS IN 2020?
0 comments

BREAKOUT PLAYERS IN 2020?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
CARDINALS SUMMER CAMP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kodi Whitley delivers a pitch during a inter-squad game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 BILL GREENBLATT

QUESTION: Who are your picks for breakout Cardinals players this year, like Edman and Flaherty were last year?

GOOLD: Kim sure seems primed for that. Carlson, too.

Kodi Whitley (above) is poised to be a factor in the bullpen, and Gomber and Ponce de Leon seem ready to secure their place in the majors.

(Kodi Whitley photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports