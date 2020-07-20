BREAKOUT PLAYERS IN 2020?

QUESTION: Who are your picks for breakout Cardinals players this year, like Edman and Flaherty were last year?
GOOLD: Kim sure seems primed for that. Carlson, too.
Kodi Whitley (above) is poised to be a factor in the bullpen, and Gomber and Ponce de Leon seem ready to secure their place in the majors.
(Kodi Whitley photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
