BREBBIA AS THE CLOSER?
0 comments

BREBBIA AS THE CLOSER?

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

John Brebbia pitches in relief during Game 4 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: If Carlos Martinez is not the opening day closer, the Cards have several internal candidates. The names mentioned most often are Miller, Helsley, Gallegos. Why is John Brebbia's name not on this list? He has the ability, and he certainly has earned the opportunity to compete for that spot.

GORDO: I am a fan of The Beard, but I just don't see closer stuff there. He is a really valuable piece to the bullpen, offering reliability at a very low price. He can close out games here and there. But the closing role seems like a stretch for him.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports