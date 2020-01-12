BREBBIA AS THE CLOSER?

QUESTION: If Carlos Martinez is not the opening day closer, the Cards have several internal candidates. The names mentioned most often are Miller, Helsley, Gallegos. Why is John Brebbia's name not on this list? He has the ability, and he certainly has earned the opportunity to compete for that spot.
GORDO: I am a fan of The Beard, but I just don't see closer stuff there. He is a really valuable piece to the bullpen, offering reliability at a very low price. He can close out games here and there. But the closing role seems like a stretch for him.