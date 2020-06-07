BREES-BASHING

COMMENT: Drew Brees called. He said to tell you he's sorry for giving an honest answer to a question he was asked. He mistakenly thought that free speech was his right.
GORDO: He certainly can say whatever he wants, as Jake Fromm did. And people, including teammates, are free to react as they choose. But Colin Kaepernick's free speech to take a position got him banned from the sport.
Brees parroted the NFL's company-line misrepresentation of the take-a-knee protest. And that did not go over well with many.
• READ MORE: Gordo's column on the Drew Brees flap
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!