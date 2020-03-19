BRIAN ANDERSON A FIT FOR THE CARDS?

QUESTION: Could Brian Anderson be a good fit for the Cardinals in the future?
BENFRED: The Cardinals might be a little hesitant to trade for a Marlins corner outfielder, considering they are going to be playing under the Ozuna-Yelich cloud for years to come.
But I do see the potential fit, and your point. Anderson (20 homers; .261/.342/.468 in 2019) plays a little more third base than right field, and third base and right field are two positions that -- as of right now -- are significant question marks for the Cardinals moving forward.
They are also positions that currently occupy players with a lot of money left on their tabs. Matt Carpenter is making $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. Dexter Fowler is making $16.5 million in each of the next two seasons.
The Cardinals have plenty of young outfielders who could rise up to grab spots. They have a similar wave coming at third base, with Nolan Gorman and Elehuris Montero climbing.
I think they will be more likely to wait for their prospects to hit prime time than add competition from the outside in these spots. The ringer would be Nolan Arenado. He's a different topic altogether.